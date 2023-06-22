The price of domestic flights would be reduced by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on the eve of Eid-ul Adha in 2023.

Ten percent discounts will be given on all domestic PIA flights, according to a national carrier official. The concession will be in effect from June 30 to July 1 during the Eid holidays.

Tickets at a discount can be supplied right now, he claimed.

In 2023, Eid-ul Adha would fall on June 29–July 1. This was stated by the federal government. A notification regarding this has been released by the cabinet division secretariat.