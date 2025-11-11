The duty judge of the Special Central Court, Naveed Ahmed, has issued a written order regarding proceedings in the money laundering case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others.

According to the written verdict, Parvez Elahi’s counsel filed a request for one-day exemption from personal appearance, which was opposed by the state prosecutor.

The court, in its written order, stated that in the interest of justice, Parvez Elahi’s request for one-day exemption from attendance is accepted.

As per the order, the court has reserved its verdict on Elahi’s acquittal plea, and further proceedings will take place on November 25. The FIA Lahore has already submitted the challan (charge sheet) in the case.