Akshay Kumar broke the world record for the most selfies ever taken when he took 184 in just three minutes at a meet-and-greet with fans to promote the movie Selfiee.

Akshay posted pictures from his record-breaking event and included captions expressing his emotions. The everlasting support of my fans, he continued, “is the cause for everything I have achieved and where I am in life.”This is my personal homage to them in appreciation for supporting me during my career. We beat the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in 3 Minutes thanks to my supporters:) I want to thank everyone. This is something truly special, and I will always cherish it. Selfies hongi selfies ab hi. See you all on Friday at the movies. @trzyinnovationz.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

When discussing his accomplishment, he said: “I’m over the moon to break this particular World Record and celebrate with my supporters! The unwavering love and support of my followers around the world is the reason for everything I have accomplished thus far and where I am in this stage of my life. This was my way of especially honouring them and thanking them for supporting me and my efforts throughout my entire career.”

On February 24, the movie Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, will be released.