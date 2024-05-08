The request of the founder chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi Bani Gala to be transferred to Adiala Jail was approved.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court pronounced the reserved decision a few days ago on the request of Bushra Bibi.

The court invalidated the government’s notification declaring Bushra Bibi’s residence in Bani Gala as a sub-jail as illegal and issued an order to transfer Bushra Bibi from Bani Gala Sub Jail to Adiala Jail.

In the court, the prison authorities had taken a stand to declare Bushra Bibi’s residence as a sub-jail due to lack of capacity in the prison and security issues.

It should be remembered that the Islamabad High Court, after hearing the arguments of the parties, had reserved its decision on Bushra Bibi’s request last week.