Many mineral deals are being made in the country: Anjum Aqeel Khan, The country is in a worrying situation at the moment: Faisal Chaudhry, let’s all come together for the sake of the country: Khurram Hameed Rokhri

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, It is good to have talks with Afghanistan, there should be unity in all matters, Faisal Chaudhry, you are doing a lot of programs these days, you are not getting any position, Pakistan has improved a lot internally, Pakistan’s internal situation is not good, people are leaving the country, they are not getting bread, business in the country has been destroyed, there is a lot of poverty in the country, everyone is worried, the property situation in the country is very bad, Afghanistan is a very different country, the people of Afghanistan can never be one, Corruption should be eliminated in the country, the country’s economy is collapsing, elections have never been fair in the country,

MNA Pakistan Muslim League-N Anjum Aqeel Khan said Afghanistan’s territory is being used against terrorism, terrorists from Afghanistan come and commit terrorism here, our innocent citizens were martyred due to these attacks, we gave refuge to the people of Afghanistan for forty years, Pakistan was a peaceful country, terrorism came because of them, Before this, we were roaming in a free environment, people are afraid to go out today, some time ago, they were talking about the grey list, we saved the country from default, there is no doubt that there is pressure from the IMF, some people don’t pay taxes, ready to brief Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Terrorists are hiding inside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there is no security for people’s lives and property in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the founder’s government is in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, It is the responsibility of his government to establish peace in the province, Pakistan gave a befitting reply to Afghanistan, for the first time, buses have started operating in Sargodha and Mianwali, PTI is in a very bad situation, PTI people are doing their own politics, The entire nation stands with the Prime Minister, peace was established in the country due to Field Marshal, money is coming to the country, many mineral deals are being made in the country,

Faisal Chaudhry said we took great care of the people of Afghanistan, we destroyed our economy for the sake of Afghanistan, terrorism came to the country because of Afghanistan, the people of Afghanistan send fitnah to the Khawarij every day and target them, there is no excuse for doing this, I am not getting any position, I keep doing programming, Faisal Chaudhry’s reply, the country is currently in a critical situation, the industry in the country has been destroyed, People are leaving with their money, floods caused a lot of damage, there was no planning for them, the government should take steps to deal with the floods, the government is standing on crutches, people are yearning for two-time bread due to poverty, five big companies have closed down and returned, tax collection also has its own procedures, war has been going on in Afghanistan for fifty years, there are many groups in Afghanistan, there is a lot of pressure from Daesh in Afghanistan, our army is very powerful, the fire in the country needs to be extinguished, only this will bring peace in the country, Sohail Afridi should have gone to the meeting and presented his position, there is a lot of pressure on Sohail Afridi, founder has told Sohail Afridi to form the cabinet himself, the supporters are in a state of agitation and they don’t want the founder to come out, If the founder comes out, his shop will be closed, PTI members are in conflict among themselves, the founder is not being told correctly, politics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have to be done politically, If Sohail Afridi could not make the right decision, Ali Amin Gandapur left in a year and a half, he should return in a month and a half, Faisal Chaudhry said. people in the country are asking for two days’ bread, people are not being paid according to their wages, business people are not coming to the country, those who are outside the country and sending money should be taken care of,

Guidance IPP Khurram Hameed Rokhri said a lot of work is being done in Mianwali, Afghanistan was given a befitting reply, Qatar has given a guarantee to the Taliban, Pakistan-Afghanistan talks will be successful, according to the agreement, TTP will not be able to come here and take action, we should have given Afghanistan the answer we have given it now, PTI people are not serious, Bani’s cases don’t seem to be ending, Founder’s problems will increase further, the founder got many options but could not take advantage of them, all parties exert their own pressure, the founder caused his destruction everywhere, many good youth left their parties and joined PTI but were destroyed, PTI people have brought destruction to the country, corruption is on the rise in the country, there are many problems in the country that need to be solved, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is running the country well, people should do business in the country, let’s all come together for the sake of the country.