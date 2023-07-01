QUETTA: Unidentified criminals threw a hand grenade at the Civil Line police station in Quetta on Saturday.

According to police officials, the injured policeman has been sent to a local hospital. The officer is reportedly safe.

The perpetrators managed to flee the scene unharmed, although the bomb smashed the windows of the police station.

Senior police officers arrived at the scene as the incident’s inquiry continued.

Balochistan’s Chief Minister, Mir Quddus Bizenjo, was aware of the occurrence and vehemently denounced the assault.

He then gave the police orders to detain the offenders.

Reports say that terrorists were responsible for the incident.