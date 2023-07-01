Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is expected to stay in Dubai for an additional week.

According to sources, the former prime minister will attend further crucial sessions. There will be consultations during the discussions aimed at bolstering the nation’s economic structure.

On the other side, the country’s political stability was desired by foreign investors and allies.

The legal committee was established last week to clear the way for Nawaz’s entry back into the nation.

The law minister, Azam Nazeer Tarar, is anticipated to serve as the committee’s chairman. The committee was composed of other lawyers as well as SAPM Ata Tarar, Irfan Qadir, Amjad Pervaiz, and others.

The committee would use whatever legal means at its disposal to remove any barriers to Nawaz’s return to the country.