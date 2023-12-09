It was on the basis of these receivables, and the wishes of the mighty and powerful of the times

that Pakistan’s prosperity, it’s well-being and financial stability were all put at stake. What is

heart wrenching is that in these six years, Pakistan has only gone downwards, but the cries of

the common citizen have been to no avail. The mighty and the powerful, the judiciary and the

very well known alliance of Imran Khan, and his Godfather only focused on personal gains while

my beloved country corroded to its roots.

Imran Khan might have been the selected one, but his selected team was more of a crowd

without direction. Most of them being first timers enjoying the Glitz and Glam of the power

corridors with absolutely no regard to the responsibilities that come with it. The sole purpose of

this flock remained gathering illicit money, and selling state gifts while boasting about how they

were to prey on their political rivals through unfettered power.

While the one true savior of Pakistan, the Leader that gave this country, the atomic superpower,

the Leader, who gave us the biggest transport network across provinces, who stood for the

dignity and nobility of the State of Pakistan against all odds. The three times Prime Minister, and

the only one to have said goodbye to the IMF stood convicted/disqualified. Probably disqualified

for fighting the case of Pakistan too well. Disqualified for standing up for each and every citizen

of this country, standing up to provide for each Pakistani as his own. For building a country, a

nation, where petrol was Rs.67 per liter, and the dollar was stable at Rs.105. Disqualified for

voluntarily presenting himself for all kinds of scrutiny, and for respecting the law amidst the worst

kind of political victimization of all times.

Nawaz Sharif gave this country peace, prosperity, stability and most of all the pride of being

called a Pakistani. In his first term His priorities were theocratisation of the polity, promotion of

free enterprise, fulfillment of nuclear ambitions. The country had better and improved relations

with the neighbors and on 28th May 1998 Pakistan did 5 nuclear tests despite immense

international pressure. In his second term Nawaz gave Pakistan an unprecedented

development plan with motorways, road networks throughout the country, internet facilities and

a prospering economy. While his third term was adorned with missions like Radd-ul-fasad and

Zarb-e-Azb alongwith 62 billion dollar CPEC.

However today, when 7 years later, this man stands vindicated with his head held high, it

reminds me of the times when he flew to Pakistan only to be arrested from the airport. It was in

that moment that we saw an epitome of faith, courage, and selfless love for his country. For a

father to walk into jail, holding the hand of his most beloved daughter, his princess, I must say,

seems difficult to match that level of patriotism. The man who spent several years of his life in

jail. Left his ailing wife, his confidant and strongest supporter to surrender to the law and was

not even allowed to attend her funeral by the vicious and venomous puppet government which

had no agenda, but to fill its pockets and pollute the brains of the youth of Pakistan.

The damage does not end at Nawaz Sharif or his family. We have seen in the past that he is a

man with a big heart. He has always let go of all that was done to him. But what about my

country ? Who would stitch its wounds, and who would heal it. Today’s Pakistan is not what I

know of it. This country is not the one where we grew up. We might have had our fair share of

financial and developmental struggles but we were all set to become the Asian Tiger under the

Premiership of Nawaz Sharif. There was a bright light at the end of the tunnel.

My country was not bleeding. When I Graduated as a lawyer in 2013, and joined PMLN with the

aim to contribute to my country and its prosperity. Inflation rate was 8.7%. The poor had food on

the table and the youth, the empowered were motivated to work for the country and its people.

There was no politics of hatred, and the power corridors were filled with respect and

constructive criticism. After studying in the United States of America, I flew to Pakistan without a

second thought, because life in my Greenland was never this difficult. Development budget was

increased from 1.3 trillion in 2013 to 3 trillion in 2018. There was an investment of 223 billion

dollars in the power sector. And tax collection increased from 1.9 trillions to 3.9 trillion.

The 124 day sit-in of PTI at this time, was not only oblivious to the interests of the country but

sinful in every sense of the word. The visit of the Chinese President was postponed, derailing

several bilateral contracts between the two brotherly states. It is pertinent to note that Imran

Khan not only damaged Pakistan in the 4 years of his ill gotten, selected regime until he was

ousted constitutionally through a vote of confidence under Article 95 of the Constitution of the

Islamic Republic of Pakistan; but way before that.

And now, after the mass destruction of Pakistan. Attacking my military institutions, disrespecting

women and their dignity on the streets, now when law is merely taking its course, all those hues

and cries around a level playing field. The desperate attempt at building a narrative over

Nawaz’s exoneration and him being unjustly favored by the court is not only flawed politically but

factually. As for a man to be unjustly favored and acquitted, he first needs to be convicted over

not merely receivables but grave illegalities/crimes thereafter which the question of favoritism

might stand a ground. Nawaz Sharif’s vindication comes as nothing, but the first step towards

constitutional supremacy and rule of law.

Author:

Amina Hassan Sheikh

Advocate High Court

LL.M. University of California Berkeley

Member Central Working Committee PML(N)