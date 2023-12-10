Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says that one is contesting elections to get out of jail and the other to escape from jail.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing the worker’s convention in Kohat said that the nation will have to tell who was involved in the murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who were the facilitators of Bhutto’s judicial murder, from General Zia, judges, lawyers, and politicians. All those who were facilitators are criminals in this country, and I hope that justice will be done by law and history.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that no player and no one else can compete with us in the election. I am contesting the election for the solution.

He said that we are contesting elections only for the people because our leader had taught that the source of power is the people, we will bury the traditional politics of division and start the politics of service, we are not fighting against politicians, unemployment, It is from inflation and poverty.