A write up is being circulated on social media and it is a treat to read it. It is as someone has explained the plight of workers of our society.

Here it is:

CLIENT – How much will it cost to do this job?

CONTRACTOR – $2,800-$3500 dollars.

CLIENT: That’s too expensive for this job.

CONTRACTOR: How much do you think it should cost?

CLIENT: $800 max! It’s a simple job!

CONTRACTOR: I can’t do the job for so little.

CLIENT: People in your line of work want to make too much of a huge profit! Don’t you do sports and coach kids as well and social media stuff? Can you cut me a deal?

CONTRACTOR: I’m sorry you feel this way. Why don’t you do the job?

CLIENT: But, I don’t know how to do any of that and it’s a rental.

CONTRACTOR: For $900, I can teach you everything you need to know to do the job. You can then use $800 to do the job, and you’re still saving $1,100. Also, you will obtain all the knowledge and experience for the next time you need to do this job better than YouTube university.

CLIENT: Deal!

CONTRACTOR: Great! To start, you need to buy tools. You will need a chipping hammer, a nail gun, a laser, a drill, a mixer machine, PPE, and some other things.

CLIENT: But, I don’t have any of those tools and I can’t buy all that for just one job!

CONTRACTOR: Ok. I can rent you my tools for another $300. You’re still saving $800.

CLIENT: That’s cutting my savings, but I will rent your tools.

CONTRACTOR: Perfect! I’ll be back Saturday and we can start.

CLIENT: Wait! I can’t Saturday. I only have time today.

CONTRACTOR: I’m sorry, I only teach others on Saturdays. I have to prioritize my time and my tools need to be in other jobs I have during the week.

CLIENT: Ok then. I will sacrifice my family’s plans on Saturday.

CONTRACTOR: Right, me too! I normally coach kids on weekends and work on my fix and flip homes. Oh, I forgot. If you’re going to do the job yourself, you need to buy the materials. There’s a high demand nowadays, so your best bet is to get a truck and be at the hardware store by 6am before other contractors get there.

CLIENT: AT SIX IN THE MORNING? On Saturday? That’s too early for me. I don’t even have a truck!

CONTRACTOR: I guess you’ll have to rent one. By the way, do you have some helpers to help you load the truck?

CLIENT: You know what? I’ve been t

hinking. Probably is better for you to do the job. It’s better to pay you to do the job right and not having to go through all that hassle.

CONTRACTOR: Good thinking. Sign here and let me get to work and it’s 20% down rest upon completion!

This is the truth. People are not just paying for a job, they are paying for knowledge, experience, tools, time, family sacrifices, and other things you bring to the table. Don’t let others dictate your worth.