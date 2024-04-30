Islamabad: Petrol and diesel prices are expected to decrease from May 1.

According to the details, after the reduction in the price of Brent crude in the international market, the price of petrol and diesel is likely to decrease by Rs. 5 per liter and Rs. 8 per liter.

The government may reduce the price of petrol by Rs 5 per liter for the next 15 days from May 1, 2024.

State Bank announced monetary policy, interest rate kept at 22%

The price of petrol will be reduced from Rs 293.94 per liter to Rs 288 per liter and the price of diesel will be reduced by Rs 8 per liter from Rs 290.38 to Rs 282.38 per liter.

Similarly, the price of kerosene may decrease by Rs 8 per liter from Rs 193.8 to Rs 185.5 and the price of light diesel oil may decrease by Rs 5.37 from Rs 174.34 to Rs 168.97 per liter, government and industry sources told The News.