By Asif Mahmood

The issue of missing persons is neither a bagatelle, nor a fleabite. The partisan cant on any pretext cannot untie the knot, neither the smug calculation. Hubristic and laconic narrative is the stuff we should give a miss. We are literally caught between rock and a very hard place. This is the right time to think over the ways that can steer us out of this mess.

The issue is there and there is no denying the fact that it is a serious issue. Evident still is the fact that glacial exaggeration has also been a key factor of this dust up.

The silver lining is that the state is well aware of the gravity of the issue. There are three commissions working on it. The Commission of Enquiry on Enforced Disappearances formed by the Supreme Court , the Commission set up by Islamabad High Court and now Baluchistan govt. also plans to set up a new commission. Reportedly one third of the alleged missing persons have returned to their homes so far.

While discussing this issue, one must keep few things in mind.

One , not every missing person is a case of enforced disappearance. Some have joined militant outfits. For instance on july 21 , 2002 it was reported that : “Nine terrorists were killed in a military rescue operation in Balochistan earlier this month. Among the slain terrorists was a man named Saleem Baloch, who remained actively involved in nefarious activities while portrayed as a missing person by his accomplices.” It is believed that this is not the sole case. There are certain other examples that strengthen this point.

Two, despite that the issue is very serious and should be dealt with as per the law and the constitution; it cannot be denied that the numbers of the missing persons might have been exaggerated.

Three, we must try our best to come out of this troubled situation. A conflict zone unfortunately witnesses such tragedies.

As per a report of ICRC , it is stated that “Virtually every country in the world is affected by the tragedy of people who have gone missing during past or ongoing armed conflicts and other situations of violence. While it is difficult to provide exact figures, especially in countries with ongoing conflicts, these are some statistics relating to the number of people missing because of armed conflict or violence”

For example :