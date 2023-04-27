MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan serves as the brand ambassador for his son Aryan Khan’s clothing business D’yavol. A video promoting the upcoming collection of Aryan’s clothing line with his father Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan was posted on the D’yavol official Instagram account.

In an effort to come up with a name or logo for his clothing line, Aryan Khan is seen writing something on the chalkboard. In disgust, he writes various things on the board, such as “timeless” and “quintessential,” throws aside the chalk, takes up a paintbrush, and paints a line in red across the board before vanishing.

Shah Rukh Khan then appears and picks up the brush, drawing a cross-shaped line on the board with it. Here, the D’yavol X official brand logo appears.

A university in the USA awarded Aryan Khan a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, cinematic arts, film and television production. He has no intentions of entering an acting profession like his father. He prefers to remain hidden from view. Sources claim that Shah Rukh verified Aryan Khan’s ambitions during an interview he gave at a concert.