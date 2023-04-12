MUMBAI: A statement made by Deepika Padukone against rival actress Kangana Ranaut in a previous interview has surfaced, sparking outrage on social media. Deepika said, “Maybe you aren’t funny,” in response to a question about Kangana’s sense of humour.

Fans of Kangana were not pleased with this remark, and many took to Twitter to vent their disappointment and fury at what they regarded to be Deepika’s disdain for the actress known for her outspoken and confident nature.

Deepika has previously discussed her friendship with Kangana. Deepika reportedly said that she did not think of Kangana as a friend in an interview with a prominent magazine.

Incidents like this simply serve to emphasise the ingrained tensions and rivalries that exist inside the business as Bollywood struggles with issues of nepotism and prejudice. It is unknown if Deepika would respond to the criticism with a statement.