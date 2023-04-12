LAHORE: According to Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem, singer Atif Aslam was her first love, and she ended up breaking his heart.

Famous Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem recently took part in a private TV channel programme where she revealed some little-known details about her past.

The actress claimed that she adored Atif deeply, used to listen to him nonstop, and couldn’t stop thinking about him. She continued, “When I first met Atif Aslam, he had only been married to Sara Bharwana for two days.

She went on to say that this marriage had crushed her heart despite the fact that she was a child and a student at the time.

On the professional front, viewers praised Durefishan Saleem’s portrayal of her role in the drama Kesi Teri Khudgharzi.