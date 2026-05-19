ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has fixed the various petitions for the suspension of sentence cases of Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha for hearing tomorrow.

The Registrar Office of the Islamabad High Court has issued the cause list for the appointment of the petitions. Justice Muhammad Azam Khan also heard the various petitions of Iman and Hadi today.

The Supreme Court had directed the Islamabad High Court to decide on the suspension of sentence petitions within two weeks. The court had ordered the Supreme Court’s certified order to be filed through various petitions.

The lawyers of Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha had submitted a copy of the decision through a separate application. After the copy of the Supreme Court decision was submitted, the case was fixed for re-hearing tomorrow.

Earlier, Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard the applications. The court raised the objection that a certified copy of the Supreme Court order was not submitted.

Faisal Siddiqui Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali, while President Islamabad District Bar Naeem Gujjar and former President of the State of Azad also appeared before the court. Iman’s mother Dr. Shireen Mazari and other civil society members were also present in the courtroom.

Faisal Siddiqui Advocate After the Supreme Court’s order, we have filed a request for an early hearing.

On the court’s direction, the Supreme Court’s order was read out. The court inquired where the certified copy was? Faisal Siddiqui said that we had attached the order of the Supreme Court’s website with the separate application, now we are also submitting a certified copy of the Supreme Court’s order.

Faisal Siddiqui Advocate tried to provide a certified copy of the Supreme Court order to the court, to which Justice Azam Khan remarked that this is not the way to do it, you should file the certified copy in the branch, we do not take a copy like this, you should file the certified copy with the miscellaneous application. Faisal Siddiqui Advocate said that I will file a new application today.