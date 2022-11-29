ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad on Tuesday confirmed Senator Azam Khan Swati’s four-day physical remand due to his contentious tweets about senior military personnel.

The PTI leader was once more taken into custody early on Sunday morning from his farmhouse in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, for speaking out against senior military commanders. He was then brought before the court that had authorised Swati’s two-day physical remand.

Swati was detained by the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing after she cursed at the army chief and other top military commanders.

Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti delivered the decision during today’s session and turned the defendant over to the FIA until December 3.The court also granted the senator’s attorney Babar Awan’s request to withhold Swati from appearing in court due to security reasons.

Judge Bhatti said, “Azam Swati should not be presented before the court under further direction.”

In the following hearing, Swati should, according to him, be introduced to the court via a video link.

The prosecutor requested that the court record the request of Swati’s attorney that he not be produced in court.

In order to do additional research into the senator’s Twitter account and mobile phone, the FIA had asked for a six-day physical detention of the lawmaker.