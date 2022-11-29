Over a dozen students physically attacked an assistant professor at the Federal Urdu University Gulshan-e-Iqbal Campus in Karachi for stopping a female student from taking the test.

Details indicate that the incident took place under the control of Aziz Bhatti Police Station. Within minutes after hearing about the incident, teams of Rangers and Police arrived on the spot.

After a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the students who are members of a student council, the authorities detained 15 students.

Adeel Afzaal, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Aziz Bhatti Police Station, informed the media about the incident and stated that the students who were arrested were charged with assaulting Sikander Sherwani, an assistant professor of microbiology.

The SHO said that the victim’s evidence was recorded by the police, and that this testimony enabled them to quickly identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

The victim reported to the police that a female student was unable to take the final test since she had 0% attendance for the entire semester. This is the reason he beat her for refusing to let her take the test.