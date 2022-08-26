Following the federal ministry of energy’s notification regarding the modification of June’s Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA), K-Electric (KE) has declared that it will issue revised electricity bills to residential non-time-of-use (Non-ToU) customers for the month of August if their electricity usage is equal to or less than 200 units.

The updated bills will be available on August 26 and can be picked up at any of the KE’s open customer centres located throughout the city, according to a news statement published by the company on Thursday. Government FCA relief is also available to agricultural customers in KE territory.

According to the announcement made by Pakistan’s government’s ministry of energy (Power Division) on August 25, “XWDISCOs and K-Electric are instructed to put the following into practise right away: Consumers who are Non-ToU Domestic (Protected) and have 200 units of consumption would only pay Rs3.8972/unit in the billing month of August 2022.

Private agribusiness consumers and Non-ToU Domestic (Non-Protected) consumers with 200 units of consumption in the billing month of August 2022 are exempt from FCA.” XWDISCOs are public utilities that provide electricity.

The electricity utility has also extended the August bill due date to August 30 for the convenience of the relevant customers. Additionally, K-customer Electric’s service centres will be open this week for longer hours.