In order to avoid confusion with anti-abortion institutions, medical facilities in the United States that perform abortions will be openly listed in search results and on Google Maps, according to information handed to Congress on Thursday by Google’s top executive.

Google’s vice president for government affairs and public policy for the US and Canada, Mark Isakowitz, stated in a letter to Senator Mark Warner and Representative Elissa Slotkin that when users search for “abortion clinics near me,” the results box will display locations that have been verified to offer abortions.

The announcement occurred in response to a letter from Warner and Slotkin, dated June 17, requesting Alphabet Inc. to include relevant results from companies that don’t provide abortions in search results, claims Isakowitz.

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai will stop directing customers to anti-abortion organisations through search results.After Roe v. Wade was overturned, over half of the US states either tried to outlaw or restrict abortions or are planning to do so. There are “trigger” laws that restrict abortion upon making such a decision in Texas, Idaho, and 11 other states.