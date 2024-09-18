ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister for Law Nazir Tarar has said that the package of constitutional amendments that is being circulated is only a draft of proposals and cannot be called final.

While speaking at the function of Pakistan and Supreme Court Bar Association in Islamabad, the Law Minister said that the draft of the constitutional amendments which is being circulated is only a draft of proposals, the purpose of establishing the Constitutional Court is to issue suo motu notice under Article 184. It has to be determined because from 2009 to 2013 and again in 2018 and 2019, there was a flood of automatic notices, while the judge hearing the Benazir Bhutto case was receiving threats.

He said that after the proposed constitutional amendments, all four federal units will be represented in the court. The Law Minister said that it is the power of the Parliament to legislate within the constitutional limits, unless it is approved by the government, it cannot be declared as a bill.