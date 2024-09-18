Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the new T20 rankings.

England’s all-rounder Liam Livingstone jumped seven places to the first place in the all-rounders’ rankings after his great performance against Australia, while in the batting rankings he also jumped 17 places to the 33rd place.

In all-rounders, Australia’s Marcus Stoins moved from number one to second position. Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan have slipped one place to third and fourth respectively, while Pakistan’s Imad Wasim is also among the top ten all-rounders.

In the batting rankings, Australia’s Travis Head remains at number one, India’s Surya Kumar Yudho is second and England’s Phil Salt is at third position. In the batting rankings, Josh Ingles climbed 13 places to reach the top ten, Babar Azam is fifth and Mohammad Rizwan is in sixth position.