Islamabad: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence for another meeting in a few hours.

According to Express News, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto along with the delegation reached Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence. Where he was warmly received by the JUI chief. Read more: Constitutional amendments, Prime Minister’s meeting with Bilawal Bhutto, JUI’s important meeting According to the spokesperson of JUI, Syed Khursheed Shah, Engineer Naveed Qamar, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab are included in the PP delegation, while in the meeting JUI Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Maulana Abdul Wasi, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Mir Usman Badini, Maulana Misbahuddin are participating in the meeting.

After the meeting Bilawal Bhutto left back while PPP leaders Khurshid Shah and Naveed Qamar spoke to the media. Khurshid Shah said that he did not come here for the first time, these contacts and meetings will continue in the future. In the meeting, Maulana was informed about the constitutional amendment and tried to convince him. He said that the purpose of the meeting was to come here to listen to the suggestions of Maulana. had come to take the matter into confidence, so that the bill could be passed by consensus.

Naveed Qamar said that Maulana and Bilawal were present in yesterday’s committee, they wanted to resolve all the clauses on which anyone had objections in the meeting, where it was discussed that we and you together would resolve all the clauses on which objections were made. Separated, after that all the amendments will be taken forward through the parliamentary process by consensus. Also Read: Petition Filed In Supreme Court Against Proposed Constitutional Amendment Earlier, there was an important meeting with the Prime Minister at Bilawal House in which the PP Chairman informed the Prime Minister about the meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto had reached Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence for consultation and support on the issue of constitutional amendment.