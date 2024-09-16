Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that consultation with all political parties will continue on the issue of constitutional amendment.

According to Express News, a delegation of Pakistan People’s Party led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. In which the People’s Party delegation included Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister welcomed the recent improvement in the economic indicators. He said that last month the inflation rate entered single digits for the first time, while the State Bank cut the policy rate by 2 percent which further strengthened the investors’ confidence in the Pakistani economy.

Read more: Details of the proposed 56 amendments to the Constitution have come out The Prime Minister said that the prices of petroleum products have been reduced today, which is another government effort to provide relief to the people. He thanked Allah that signs of improvement are gradually emerging in the country. The proposed constitutional amendment was discussed in detail in the meeting. The Prime Minister said that constitutional amendment and legislation is the authority of the Parliament and the Parliament is the supreme body. He said that 24 crore people have given the mandate to Parliament to legislate and the purpose of the proposed constitutional amendment is to provide quick and effective justice to the people.

Also Read: Constitutional Amendments: Bilawal Bhutto returns to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s house after meeting Prime Minister The prime minister further said that consultation with all political parties will continue on constitutional amendment and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other senior leaders will play their role in this consultation. Federal Prime Ministers Nazir Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, and Attaullah Tarar were also present in the meeting.