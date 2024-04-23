Bollywood superstar Salman Khan congratulated Pakistani fighter Shahzeb Rind and said, “Do you knock out in 20, 20 seconds everywhere?”

Pakistan’s Shahzeb Rind crushed India’s Rana Singh in 20 seconds in the 45 kg category of karate combat in Dubai.

As soon as the fight started, Shahzeb kicked and punched in such a way that the Indian fighter Rana Singh could not stand and lost courage by pressing in a corner, on which the referee declared him a technical knockout.

Pakistani martial art fighter Shahzeb Rind’s great success in America

Shahzeb won the fight in just 20 seconds. After the fight, Salman Khan met Shahzeb and congratulated him, and said, “Are you knocking out everywhere in 20, 20 seconds?”

It should be noted that Pakistan defeated India 1-2 in karate combat competitions.