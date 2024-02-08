The Pakistan Army has congratulated the nation for the overall peaceful conduct of the elections in the country.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR), it has been said that the Pakistan Army is proud of its key role in providing security in the election process.

ISPR says that the Pakistan Army along with other law enforcement agencies carried out the responsibilities.

ISPR said that the Pakistan Army has fulfilled its responsibilities as per the constitution.

ISPR said that 1 lakh 37 thousand jawans were deployed at around 6 thousand sensitive polling stations while 7 thousand 800 jawans were deployed as quick response force.

It should be noted that after the polling in the general elections in the country, the counting of votes and the results are going on.