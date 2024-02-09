The Federal Ministry of Interior has reacted to the delay in announcing the election results.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, it is said that the delay in compiling the election results has been reviewed, and the delay in the election results is due to communication problems.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, concerns regarding the delay in processing the results have been addressed to the concerned returning officers from the public and the media. It was a result of preventive measures taken to ensure security.

“Protocols to ensure the safety of both staff and ballots are comprehensive, which took considerable time, the situation is now satisfactory and results are expected to continue,” the statement said.

It should be remembered that yesterday in the biggest general elections in the country’s history, more than 1285 million 85 thousand people had exercised their right to vote and the Election Commission had said that by 2 o’clock in the night all the national and provincial assemblies The results will be released, but so far inconclusive and unofficial election results continue