ISLAMABAD: Conflicting forecasts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have come out regarding Pakistan’s economy.

According to the documents revealed regarding Pakistan’s economy, the IMF has said that the inflation rate is expected to be 24.8 per cent this year, while according to the World Bank, the inflation rate in Pakistan is expected to be 26 per cent this year.

According to the IMF, the inflation rate in Pakistan is likely to reach 12.7 percent next year, while the World Bank has predicted that the inflation rate will be 15 percent in the next financial year.

According to the documents, the IMF has predicted the economic growth rate of 2 percent this year and the World Bank has said that the economic growth rate of Pakistan will be 1.8 percent this year.

According to the IMF, the economic growth rate for the next fiscal year will be up to 3.5 percent, while the World Bank has predicted the economic growth rate for the next fiscal year to be 2.3 percent.