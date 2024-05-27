Islamabad: Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar has said that under specific propaganda, an attempt was made to reconcile the country with the situation of 1971, while PTI’s attempt was to default the country and take political advantage.

While giving a press conference in Islamabad, Atta Tarar said that the audio of you (PTI founder) was heard saying that you have to play with cyphers. And you are meeting yourself with Sheikh Mujib, have you ever read the history of 1971? A victim is someone who never stole £190 million.

He said that under a specific agenda, the country was brought to the point of default, people of a specific political party wrote letters to the IMF, and Pakistan’s foreign policy was played with, under a specific propaganda to bring the country to the situation of 71. An attempt was made, and a conspiracy is being made to weaken the roots of the country when the addiction to power is broken, these people have damaged Pakistan’s relations with friendly countries, they were busy collecting watches and rings, and they were so busy. That he did not care about the country’s economy and country relations.

The Minister of Information further said that the Prime Minister has declared the peace of the world conditional on the peace in Gaza. They want peace, a cease-fire in Palestine.

Atta Tarar said that Pakistan is getting success on the diplomatic front, the UAE has announced an allocation of 10 billion dollars, the Prime Minister is visiting China in the next few days, and the global journal promises to restore Pakistan’s economy. are telling

He further said that Imran Khan said that if I don’t stay, Pakistan will break up, and political interests and survival of Pakistan are linked with the survival of Pakistan. Pakistan will not be destroyed on the wish of, repeated attempts were made to derail the system.

The Minister of Information said that there has been progress in the investment of 5 billion dollars with Saudi Arabia, the agreements will be signed soon and these agreements will take their final form, the current account deficit has been reduced, and our IT exports have increased. Inflation has come down, and foreign exchange reserves have also increased which is a positive development.

Atta Tarar said that his hopes were broken when the country was saved from default, he was trying to make the country default and take political advantage, while he tried to take political advantage by plotting on May 9. There has always been an attempt to take political advantage by putting the integrity of the country at stake.