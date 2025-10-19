Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has introduced a comprehensive Vehicles Emission Control Action Plan to control air pollution and smog in the federal capital Islamabad.

Muhammad Saleem Sheikh, media spokesperson of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, said that the plan includes short-term and long-term measures to reduce vehicle emissions, use of clean fuels and promote electric vehicles.

Muhammad Saleem Sheikh said that air pollution in Islamabad has increased to an alarming level due to toxic fumes emitted from vehicles.

The spokesperson said that this action plan provides a clear roadmap for clean and healthy air for the citizens of Islamabad. Now, instead of temporary measures, a long-term system is being implemented that includes strict enforcement, awareness and public participation. Under the short-term plan, Pak-EPA and Islamabad Traffic Police will check vehicles to ensure implementation of national environmental standards.

100% compliance with the National Environmental Quality Standard has been made mandatory for all government vehicles, while third-party emission testing will be started for private and commercial vehicles. During the recent campaign, 215 vehicles were fined and 32 vehicles were seized during checks at eight locations.

The spokesperson said that special attention will be paid to diesel-powered vehicles, trucks and water tankers, while catalytic converters will be mandatory in petrol vehicles. He warned that fines will be imposed on those who burn waste.

Spokesperson Muhammad Saleem Sheikh emphasized that clean air is not possible without public cooperation, every citizen will have to take care of their vehicles and adopt environmentally friendly behaviors.

The long-term phase of the project (18 to 60 months) includes measures to promote electric vehicles, introduce Euro-5 fuel by 2027 and Euro-6 fuel by 2030. At the same time, a policy is being introduced to phase out old and high-emission vehicles.

The spokesperson said that Islamabad will be made a model city of clean, modern and eco-friendly transport so that Pakistan can comply with global environmental standards. The project will be implemented in collaboration with Pak EPA, ICT Administration, CDA, OGRA and Islamabad Traffic Police.