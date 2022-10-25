HOBART: Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton blasted the umpires for allowing their Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 match against South Africa to go on despite “ridiculous” quantities of rain.

In a stop-start game affected by the weather in Hobart, South Africa was about to win with their revised chase of 64 in seven overs when a final wave of storms caused a washout.

On Monday, South Africa and Zimbabwe both earned a point in Group 2 thanks to Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 47 off 18 balls, which helped to push the total to 51 for no loss in three overs.Fair enough, I don’t think we should have ever bowled a ball, Houghton replied.

Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat, but their innings didn’t start until more than two hours and thirty minutes had passed due to rain, which also caused the game to be shortened to nine overs each side.

De Kock answered Zimbabwe’s score of 79-5 with a flurry of fours and a six before further rain started to fall, forcing the umpires to continue cutting over the ball.The rain had grown so heavy at one point, according to Houghton, that it seemed ludicrous.

“The most of the evening was spent in mist and drizzle, but ultimately it got to the point where we could hear raindrops hitting the roof of the dugout.It’s time to leave the field, in my opinion; that is no longer muddle and drizzle.

Furthermore, the field was wet when we started the game and again when South Africa entered the field, creating difficult conditions for both teams.But while we bowled, the weather just grew worse and worse. I don’t believe the circumstances were appropriate to continue the game.

Richard Ngarava, a quick bowler for Zimbabwe, slipped and had to be injuredly removed.He is resting in the locker room with a lot of ice strapped to his ankle, according to Houghton. We obviously don’t like the fact that he’s not in the best condition to bowl right now.