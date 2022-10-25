ISLAMABAD: For the next twelve hours, most plain areas are predicted to see mostly hot, dry weather, while the north of the country will experience cold weather.However, isolated areas in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan are predicted to experience rain.

This morning’s temperatures in a few major cities were as follows:

Eleven degrees Celsius were recorded in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad, eighteen in Lahore, twenty-six in Karachi, seventeen in Peshawar, eight in Quetta, nine in Gilgit, and twelve in Murree.

The Met Office predicts partly cloudy and dry weather for Srinagar, Leh, and Anantnag; dry weather for Jammu; and cold and dry weather for Pulwama, Shopian, and Baramulla in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The temperature this morning was:

It was six degrees in Srinagar, Shopian, and Baramulla; fifteen in Jammu; three degrees below zero in Leh; and five degrees above zero in Pulwama and Anantnag.