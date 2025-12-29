Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti has been named as the new chief of the Bugti tribes under the traditional tribal system, Dunya News reported.

Sarfraz Bugti has been elected as the eighth chief of Bugti tribes. Tribal elders have prayers for his success, safety, and leadership.

The traditional turban-tying (Dastar Bandi) ceremony will be held in the Bakar area of Dera Bugti today (Monday), where Mir Sarfraz Bugti will be formally crowned as the new chief of Bugtis.

The ceremony will be attended by chiefs, elders, and notable figures and chiefs from all Bugti sub-tribes, including the Shambani, Kalpar, Mondrani, Pirozani, Nothani, and Domb tribes. Members of the Nawab Bugti family will also attend the event and perform the traditional turban-tying ceremony in accordance with tribal customs.