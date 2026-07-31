The govt’s vision of an export-led economy is both sensible and necessary. But success will depend less on ambitious targets and more on consistent implementation, institutional reforms and a genuine partnership with the private sector. Only then can Pakistan move beyond recurring cycles of stabilisation and lay the foundation for durable, inclusive and self-sustaining economic growth. Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has once again outlined an ambitious economic vision: transforming Pakistan into an export-led economy capable of achieving sustainable annual growth of at least six per cent. The aspiration is encouraging, but it also revives a familiar question: can Pakistan finally move beyond promises and deliver structural change?

The Minister’s acknowledgment that Pakistan continues to export largely the same products to the same markets as it did four decades ago is both accurate and overdue. Reliance on a narrow export base, dominated by low-value textiles and a handful of traditional destinations, has repeatedly exposed the country’s economy to external shocks. If Pakistan genuinely intends to increase exports to $100 billion by 2035, diversification is no longer a policy choice; it is an economic necessity.

The proposed focus on engineering, chemicals, light engineering and advanced manufacturing reflects the direction successful emerging economies have taken. Countries that climbed the global value chain did so by investing in innovation, industrial competitiveness and skilled human capital rather than depending solely on conventional exports. Pakistan must follow a similar path if it hopes to compete in increasingly technology-driven global markets.

However, diversification requires much more than incentives. Investors need policy consistency, affordable energy, modern infrastructure, efficient logistics and a regulatory environment that inspires confidence. Exporters continue to face high production costs, unpredictable taxation, delayed refunds and financing constraints. Unless these long-standing issues are addressed, ambitious export targets will remain difficult to achieve.

The minister rightly highlighted the resilience shown by Pakistan’s economy despite regional conflicts, supply chain disruptions and severe floods. Growth of 3.7 per cent, rising remittances and sovereign credit rating upgrades indicate that macroeconomic stability has improved. These developments deserve recognition because stability is an essential foundation for future growth.

Yet stability alone cannot guarantee prosperity. Pakistan has experienced periods of temporary economic recovery before, only to fall back into balance-of-payments crises once imports surged faster than exports. Federal Minister Ahsan’s warning against creating another “economic bubble” is therefore well founded. Sustainable growth will only emerge when exports, productivity and investment not consumption and borrowing become the primary engines of the economy.

Equally important is the government’s emphasis on education and governance reforms. Preparing universities for the demands of artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and the digital economy is a step in the right direction. But curriculum reform must be matched with stronger research, industry partnerships and practical skills development. Without a workforce capable of supporting high-value industries, industrial diversification will remain an aspiration rather than an achievement.

The approval of development projects and efforts to improve public spending efficiency are also positive signals. Nevertheless, Pakistan’s development agenda has often suffered from implementation gaps. Announcing projects is considerably easier than completing them on time, within budget and with measurable economic returns. Effective execution will determine whether these initiatives generate the promised employment and productivity gains.

Pakistan stands at an important economic crossroads. International credit upgrades and improved macroeconomic indicators have created an opportunity to pursue deeper structural reforms. The challenge now is to convert this window of stability into long-term competitiveness.