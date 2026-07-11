Pakistan’s pursuit of sustainable economic growth depends not only on attracting foreign investment but also on ensuring that investors receive timely decisions, policy consistency and institutional coordination. The recent meeting between Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and representatives of Korea South-East Power Company (KOEN) underscores both the opportunities and the challenges facing Pakistan’s investment climate.

KOEN is not a newcomer testing the waters. The South Korean state-owned company has been investing in Pakistan’s energy sector since 2011 and has already demonstrated its commitment by successfully completing the 102 MW Gulpur Hydropower Project. Its proposed investments in the 229 MW Asrit Kedam Hydropower Project and the 238 MW Kalam Asrit Hydropower Project in Swat represent another significant step toward expanding Pakistan’s renewable energy capacity. With nearly one billion dollars in financing arranged and millions already spent on feasibility studies, environmental assessments and project development, the company has clearly signaled its long-term confidence in Pakistan.

However, confidence alone cannot sustain investment. The concerns raised by KOEN regarding pending tariff determinations, uncertainty over the inclusion of its projects in the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2025–35, and the absence of clarity on future implementation highlight a recurring issue that has affected both local and foreign investors. Delays in regulatory approvals and inconsistent policy signals often discourage investors who require predictability before committing substantial financial resources.

Pakistan today finds itself at an important crossroads. While the government is reassessing the country’s energy needs in view of existing generation capacity, this should not translate into prolonged uncertainty for projects that have already made significant progress. Hydropower remains one of the cleanest and most cost-effective sources of electricity over the long term. Beyond electricity generation, such projects create employment, stimulate local economies, improve infrastructure and contribute to regional development, particularly in areas like Swat where economic opportunities are essential for sustained prosperity.

The Commerce Minister’s assurance that the government will coordinate with relevant ministries and authorities to address KOEN’s concerns is a welcome indication of official support. Equally encouraging is his emphasis on creating a stable, transparent and investor-friendly environment. These principles are not merely attractive slogans; they are fundamental requirements for any country competing for global investment.

Pakistan’s economic future depends increasingly on renewable energy, industrial expansion, digital infrastructure and technology-driven growth. These sectors require substantial foreign capital and technical expertise, both of which companies like KOEN can provide. Yet international investors carefully observe how existing investors are treated. Every unresolved regulatory issue or prolonged delay sends a message that extends far beyond a single project.

The government must therefore move beyond assurances and ensure timely, transparent decision-making. A coordinated approach among regulatory bodies, energy planners and policymakers will help eliminate uncertainty and reinforce Pakistan’s credibility as an investment destination.

The KOEN projects present an opportunity that extends beyond hydropower. They offer Pakistan a chance to demonstrate that it is committed to honoring investor confidence through efficient governance and policy consistency.