KARACHI: Once again outperforming the authorities, the cheating mafia leaked the first paper in Sukkur hours before the exam.

According to reports in the local media, the English exam for Class XI was leaked on Monday, hours before the exam began, and it circulated in Whatsapp groups.

The Larkana Education Board is in charge of administering the exam in Sukkur, where the cheating mafia was active in helping students in obtaining the question paper ahead of time.

The exam centres were taken over by the cheating gang regardless of the local boards’ guarantees. It showed how invigilators and board observers were powerless to stop the irregularities.