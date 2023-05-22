ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, will travel to Quetta today (Monday) for a short visit. Along with him on this occasion will be federal ministers.

When the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta, sources claim that Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo would greet him.

In order to meet the Balochistan governor and the local PML-N leadership, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will go from the airport to the Governor House.

The province’s law and order condition will also be explained to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. In addition, the Prime Minister will formally open the 34th National Games in Quetta’s Ayub Stadium. On this occasion, strict security precautions have been undertaken.