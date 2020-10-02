CJP urged to direct for infant recovery from KP cop

ISLAMABAD: Shehnaz Akhtar, the mother of a 13-month-old infant, has urged the top court for directives to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief for recovery her child from an issueless assistant sub-inspector police Haripur who had deprived the mother of infant seven months ago. “I am running from pillar to post but people at the helm of affairs are not paying heed to address my distress as an assistant sub inspector of Haripur police is much powerful in the system who is still at large after kidnapping my infant daughter since March 20”, Ms.Akhtar said while talking to TLTP. Shehnaz Akhtar was married to Rizwan Altaf from whom she had a daughter, Quratulain, who was born in August 2019 . After announcing verbal divorce the husband sent Shehnaz Akhtar to her parents and again came with local elders to her home for Jirga in the matter. Shehnaz Akhtar misery started when assistant sub inspector police Saeedur Rehman, an issueless person, who is also relative of Rizwan Altaf, came to home during Jirga in March 2020 saying father of Quratulain is sitting in the Jirga and wanted to see his daughter. On the pretext of father’s request, Saeedur Rehamn got custody of the infant child and disappeared from the scene. The mother requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to issue directives to Inspector General Police KP for recovery of her infant daughter from Saeedur Rehman who in connivance with her husband has deprived the infant child. She also prayed for directives to IGP KP to recover her infant child and to take strict action against the assistant sub-inspector over abuse of power while depriving a mother from her child. Article 25(3), 34, Chapter 2 of the Constitution and the Principles of Policy also requires that the State should protect ‘the mother and the child’ but if a child is taken away from the mother, he is deprived of her love, the benefit of upbringing [by] the mother and the child’s relationship is fragmented,”.TLTP