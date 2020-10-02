FATF urged to probe India over 2,000 suspicious transactions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Vice President, Fehmida Kausar Jamali has demanded the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to investigate the money laundering element from 44 Indian banks and put India on grey list till the probe is concluded. According to a statement issued here on Thursday, she said that $1.53 billion were fraudulently transferred in over 2,000 transactions. She said after failed attempts to push Pakistan to the FATF blacklist over accusations of money laundering and terror financing, India itself has been caught with its pants down. India with its proven history always made trouble for Pakistan with baseless propaganda, now it’s time for the world community to take action on the account of these transactions which might have been used against Pakistan’s stability. “Now it is an opportunity for our Foreign Office to highlight the dark side of India. Those who blame Pakistan in the FATF should see their own face in the mirror,” she said. According to details, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism (ICIJ) from suspicious activity reports (SAR) filed by American banks revealed that 44 Indian banks – public, private and foreign – were flagged for these transactions. These could relate to activities such as money laundering, terrorism and drugs. Jamali said India has been continuously trying to destabilize Pakistan to divert attention from its own internal chaos. She said India is interfering in Balochistan as well as it is also adversely affecting peace efforts in Afghanistan. She said that India always wants incidents of terrorism to divert world’s attention. He said it is India, which orchestrated the drama of Pulwama attack. Earlier, at least 44 Indian banks have been identified in connection with transactions by Indian entities and individuals in a set of Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) filed by US banks with the watchdog, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). According to a set of records of parties with Indian addresses, Indian banks figure in SARs linked to over 2,000 transactions valued at over $1 billion between 2011 and 2017. Significantly, there are thousands of transactions linked to Indian entities and businessmen where the Indian senders or beneficiaries have addresses in foreign jurisdictions. TLTP