BEIJING: A Chinese self-made millionaire has decided to take the famous university exam for the 27th time.

Earlier, 56-year-old Yi Liangshai had failed 26 times in China’s famous and most difficult ‘village’ exam. After this exam, the entrance to top Chinese universities and colleges is paved. But the determined Ling with white hair has not given up and is confident of her success.

Although Liangshai has heaps of wealth, he wants to study at China’s top Sichuan University as it is also his long-time dream. Every year lakhs of people appear for village exam and this time 13 million young students will participate in this exam.

Liang said that for several months, he has been reading textbooks for up to 12 hours a day because he realizes that he does not have a higher education degree. In the last 40 years, he has taken his favorite college exams 26 times and failed. It should be noted that he gave his first exam in 1983 when he was only 16 years old.Then, for the next ten years, he continued to take the exam and failed.

