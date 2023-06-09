By Sardar Khan Niazi

The figures are not on the side of environmental protection. Human activity has wiped out 60% of the vertebrate animal population, has caused the hottest years recorded in history, and has seen pollution spiking to unprecedented levels.

With 70% of plastic waste being improperly disposed of in Pakistan, we recognize the need for action. Plastic pollution will triple by 2060, in the absence of any action.

The government has prioritized the adoption of environment-friendly alternatives and is actively working on the Plastics Prohibition Regulation 2023 for ICT (Islamabad Capital Territory).

This regulation will establish a comprehensive framework and timeline for phasing out single-use plastics, while also leading by example on a plan to reduce and then ban the use of single-use plastics by the entire federal government.

Our dear homeland has been among the countries worst affected by climate change, having been regularly hit by devastating floods in recent years, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and destroying swathes of agricultural land.

Pakistan, a nation of more than 220 million, ranks among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. The South Asian country last year witnessed disastrous floods that killed more than 1,700 people, affected 33 million Pakistanis, and caused more than $30 billion in losses.

Pakistan has expressed unwavering commitment to combat plastic pollution and embark on a journey of plastics reduction amid global efforts to sustain a livable planet.

Pakistan has actively participated in crucial international and national-level discussions to develop a comprehensive and legally binding instrument aimed at ending plastic pollution, with a target date set for 2024.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized the need to combat plastic pollution under the global theme “Beating Plastic Pollution.”

The Prime Minister called upon all stakeholders, including citizens, businesses, civil society organizations, and the media, to renew their commitment to fight against plastic pollution and preserve the planet’s biodiversity for future generations.

He also emphasized the importance of empowering local communities, supporting recycling initiatives, and promoting a circular economy that minimizes plastic waste.

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman also said that the consequences of plastic pollution are intense and long-term, as it irreversibly damages our environment and threatens the very fabric of life on earth.

Sherry Rehman also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to promoting a sustainable circular economy for plastics by reducing waste, and consumption, and encouraging reuse, recycling, and material recovery. She stressed the need for an incentive-driven approach to encourage consumers to change their plastic consumption habits.

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also said Pakistan Navy is taking steps for the protection of the aquatic environment.

The steps include cleaning of harbors, the establishment of Reedbed plants in the areas under the Pakistan Navy’s precinct, and extensive plantation drives.

He said those associated with the industries must also adopt such methods that help effectively address the issue of plastic pollution.

In another development, Amnesty International said in its new report coinciding with World Environment Day that there is an urgent need for global action as a series of extreme heatwaves in Pakistan are wreaking havoc on human rights.

The document examines the impacts of extreme heat in Pakistan on people’s lives and right to health and livelihoods and highlights the struggles of people living in poverty in some of the hottest cities in the world.

The excesses on our side have been numerous overburdening nature with our waste and ever-growing needs. We need a future that rebuilds coexistence between humanity and nature.

All the countries must support each other for the common good. They should play their part. Because this is the only planet for all of us to survive. The richest countries must do enough in this regard.