Google is testing a new method that will prove to be the solution to a major problem for Gmail users.

According to a report, a section called Manage Subscriptions in Gmail is being added to the Gmail mobile app.

This section will be located in the sidebar menu of the app containing the content of all the email addresses being subscribed to.

The report stated that users will also be able to divide email groups into different categories while there will be an unsubscribe button for each email address.

This feature is still being worked on, so it is not yet known when it can be introduced.

But this is a useful feature for Gmail users to view subscription content in one place and remove unnecessary email addresses from the list.

Earlier, a more prominent unsubscribe button feature was also being worked on in Gmail.

Similarly, an interesting feature based on artificial intelligence (AI) is also being introduced for Android users of Gmail.

With this feature, instead of reading any email, you will be able to view its summary or summary.

This feature will use AI technology to extract the main points of long emails.

A new button will be added to the Gmail app for this feature.