China on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for Pakistan’s mediation efforts to promote lasting peace and stability in the region, highlighting close diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The commitment was expressed by Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

According to an official statement, the two dignitaries deliberated upon key regional and global developments, emphasising the critical need for sustained diplomatic engagement and the peaceful resolution of disputes through institutionalised dialogue and structured negotiations.

Diplomatic manoeuvres in Europe and Middle East

During the meeting, Dar shared updates on recent high-level multilateral engagements, including the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding during talks in Bürgenstock, Switzerland.

He also referred to his visit to Cairo, where he attended the R-4 Regional Foreign Ministers’ Meeting alongside the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye. The forum focused on promoting dialogue, reducing tensions and supporting peaceful solutions to regional crises.

Dar expressed appreciation for China’s support for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and praised China’s role in regional and global peace initiatives.

He referred to President Xi Jinping’s “Four-Point Proposal” and the “China-Pakistan Five-Point Initiative” as frameworks for regional development and conflict resolution.

Consolidating the strategic cooperative partnership

Ambassador Jiang conveyed China’s appreciation for Pakistan’s role in regional de-escalation, saying Islamabad plays an important role in promoting stability in the region.

Both sides said long-term stability depends on continued engagement and respect for international diplomatic norms. The Chinese envoy said China sees its partnership with Pakistan as an important part of regional security.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to close coordination with China to promote regional peace, stability and development, and to strengthen the Pakistan-China strategic partnership.