WASHINGTON/BEIJING: In a phone discussion with US President Joe Biden on Thursday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping cautioned against playing with fire over Taiwan, emphasising Beijing’s worries about a potential visit by US House.

China’s foreign ministry cited Xi as saying to Biden during their fifth phone contact as leaders, “Those who play with fire will perish by it.” It is hoped that the US will view this matter objectively.Washington, according to Xi, should uphold the “one-China principle,” and China is adamantly opposed to Taiwanese independence and foreign meddling.

Biden informed Xi that US policy on Taiwan had not changed and that Washington vehemently opposes any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo or jeopardise peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan expressed its desire to continue strengthening its security collaboration with the United States after thanking Biden for his support, according to a statement released by the foreign ministry on Friday.