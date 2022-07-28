BEIJING: China warned Washington on Wednesday that it will “carry the consequences” if Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, as tensions were rising ahead of a predicted phone discussion between the leaders of the two nations.

Beijing has retaliated strongly against the US after news broke last week that Pelosi, a Democrat and the second in line for the presidency, could travel to the self-governing island of Taiwan in August. Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Joe Biden of the United States are scheduled to speak by phone this week, which is expected to be dominated by the potential visit.

Under Biden’s administration, relations between the two global heavyweights have continued to deteriorate over topics including Taiwan, human rights, and rivalry in the technological industry.

Beijing issued a warning this week that it was “getting ready” for Pelosi’s potential trip, which would be the first by a sitting US House speaker to Taiwan since 1997.