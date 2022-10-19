ISLAMABAD: According to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, China has supported Pakistan in all of its adversity, and this is a prime illustration of the two nations’ long-standing ties. In Islamabad on Wednesday, he was speaking with a group of Chinese disaster management specialists led by Emergency Commanding Officer Xu Xianbiao.

According to him, Pakistan is appreciative of the Chinese government’s and the Chinese people’s assistance during this trying period.He explained to the team that there are still some districts of Sindh and Balochistan that are under water, where water-borne illnesses are posing fresh difficulties.

The Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also praised the Chinese businesses operating in both China and Pakistan for their contributions to the flood relief fund.The mission will offer Pakistan technical support on short-, medium-, and long-term initiatives in the development of infrastructure to anticipate floods and lessen their consequences between Pakistan and China.

A detailed plan and report for the rehabilitation of people and infrastructure in the impacted areas will be presented to the NDMA on Friday by the Chinese delegation, which has established a working group to collaborate with the pertinent Pakistani institutions and authorities.