Following a recent increase, the US dollar is gaining ground against the Pakistani rupee on Wednesday.

According to specifics, the local currency lost 79 paisas in value in regard to the US dollar, which was now trading at about Rs220.5.

According to data from the central bank, the Pakistani rupee closed Tuesday at Rs219.71.

Nevertheless, the rupee has collectively appreciated by Rs19.44 from its record low of Rs239.94 versus the dollar despite the devaluation.