An army is considered to be one of the best forces in the world, which is proud of its great professional traditions. The great generals of the world have acknowledged the capabilities of the Pakistan Army. The books that have been written have openly praised the professionalism and war tactics of the Pakistani army. In the books written on this subject in India, Indian generals have also admitted that during the war, the Pakistani forces Proving professional skills, they only targeted defensive targets and did not attack civilian populations.

My love for army and Pakistan is extreme, 3 close relatives of my clan have attained the rank of martyrdom while holding the rank of general, I am proud and humbled by the fact that they sacrificed their lives to protect this pure land. The blood of my tribe is also included in the soil and it is a sign of love for Pakistan that the name of my media house is “Pakistan Group of Newspapers“.

The appointment of General Asim Munir to the post of Chief of Army Staff is a source of happiness for me also because we both belong to Rawalpindi city, I live in the heart of 10 Kor and despite having several houses in Islamabad, I Preferred to live in Rawalpindi.

Dheri Hassanabad area of ​​Rawalpindi which is adjacent to Lalkarti and just a few yards away from GHQ is the birthplace of General Asim Munir, his ancestral house is still standing in the street adjacent to the dispensary in Dheri Hassanabad.

One of my elders and former Federal Minister Maulana Abdul Sattar Khan Niazi, a close associate and well-known religious scholar Hafiz Khalil Ahmed and the father of General Asim Munir, Honorable Syed Sarwar Munir Shah were very close friends. obtained from

General Asim Munir belongs to a religious family that is enlightened but closed to religious traditions. taught him to always stick to religion, that is the reason why his other two brothers are also memorizers of Quran.

General Asim Munir is the second person to join the army through the OTS course who got the opportunity to lead the Pakistan Army. Before him, General Muhammad Ziaul Haq had this honor.

To increase the knowledge of our readers, I feel it necessary to tell something about OTS course, there used to be 3 courses for commissioned officers joining the army, the first of which was called JC, in which matric pass youths. After 4 years of training, commission was given in the army, this course was abolished during the tenure of General Baig, the second course was called OTS, this course was brought from time to time to meet the shortage of officers in Pakistan Army on emergency basis. used to go, where the selected cadets were given military training for a month and were awarded the commission. Is .

General Asim Munir passed out from 17th course of OTS and got commission in 25th battalion of Frontier Force, this course is also over now and now only PMA long course is going on.

General Asim Munir’s entire service has been full of honors. When he was undergoing training in OTS, he was awarded the “Sword of Merit” for his excellent performance. There are other generals holding the position of G who have been made the Army Chief before General Pervez Musharraf got this honor but another honor made him unique that he was the first Army Chief who was also DGISI earlier. are

Before becoming the Army Chief, he was serving as Quartermaster General and was considered one of the closest associates of General Bajwa in the army. Due to his leadership skills, he was appointed as the Force Commander of the Northern Area. This force works directly under the Corps Commander, 10th Corps. When General Asim Munir was appointed as the Force Commander, General Bajwa was the Corps Commander at that time. Thus, he got the opportunity to directly observe the leadership skills of General Asim.

In 2017, General Asim Munir was appointed DGMI and in the next year 2018, he was made DGISI.

I have written in the initial part of my column that General Asim Munir belongs to a religious family and his father, Syed Sarwar Munir, instructed his three sons to keep to the religious traditions and to follow their father till today. They are following this.

When he was DGISI, he came to know that some illegal activities were going on in the Prime Minister's house. informed the Prime Minister about this.