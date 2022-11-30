By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: In the programme “Sachi Baat,” Chief Editor of Pakistani Newspaper Groups and Chairman Roze TV SK Niazi discussed a very important topic: Asim Munir’s taking over as the new chief of army staff; Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies; and challenges facing the country’s economy.

The host of “Sachi Baat,” SK Niazi stated, “Every Lt General is eligible to become an Army Chief, and our Army is considered among the best forces across world.” He (SK Niazi) went on to say that, according to his sources, Imran’s decision to dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies in a day or two will have political ramifications; otherwise, he will face political consequences.

Leader of Pakistan People’s Party General (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “A state of excitement was created in the matter of the appointment of the Army Chief.” The appointment was a routine matter in the Pakistan Army. The issue of the appointment was unnecessarily politicized. Gen Bajwa has many services for Pakistan; there are many services for the improvement of democracy and economy in Pakistan; everyone has their own opinion in politics. Responding to question he stated ‘we need stability in the country to handle worst economy; Imran’s narrative has failed miserably.

Former SC President Amanullah Kanrani participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “The government took a good step by appointing Genl Asim Munir as Army Chief; it is too early for Imran Khan to resign from the assemblies. Responding to the question he stated “elections in the Punjab and KP assemblies will be held for 5 years; elections are not possible in Sindh due to the worst floods; Imran used to admit that he has a weak government; his government was terminated democratically.”

Defense analyst Naeem Khalid Lodhi participated in the programme “Sachi Baat” via video beeper. He stated, “Gen Munir’s appointment as Army Chief is a good decision.” The new army chief faces many challenges. Keeping the security status quo and the strong economy will be big challenges for new COAS; our prayer is that the new army chief can lead the country in a better way. The services of General Qamar Javed Bajwa are essential; Gen Bajwa took very good steps for the betterment of the country; Gen Bajwa took many steps for democracy; and without a doubt, Imran is the most popular leader in the country right now. There is a need to look at political issues from the perspective of politics. PDM says that public attention is focused on Imran. If PDM conducts elections, a strong government may be established. He concluded that a quick election will bring the country out of panic.

Economist Shahid Hasan Siddiqui participated in the programme “Sachi Baat” via video beeper. He stated, “Chances of Pakistan defaulting is very low; Pakistan will receive money from various sources; chances of default are low; it is very important to have political stability in Pakistan; having political stability in the country is indispensable for a better economy; it will take some time to end the usury system; the Finance Minister is trying to give a political colour to the issue,” he concluded.