Islamabad: The Chief Justice of Pakistan and other judges launched a plantation campaign in the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan and Justice Qazi Faiz Isa planted flowers in the garden of the Supreme Court together.

A pleasant conversation between the Chief Justice and Justice Qazi Faiz Isa also continued during the plantation. The judges prayed after the planting.

The Chief Justice prayed that Allah Ta’ala blesses everyone, and may Allah Ta’ala make our institution better.

Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Athar Minullah were also involved in the tree-planting campaign.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that both the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Justice Qazi Faiz Isa should plant a sapling together.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa had an interesting conversation with Justice Mansoor Ali Shah that you have planted a plant but why is there no mark of soil on your hand.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah replied with a smile that look at my hands, there is a mark of clay.